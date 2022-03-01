Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder says he has a ‘nightmare to deal with’ when his side go up against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

Middlesbrough welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium this evening. Both sides are competing for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals and will go head-to-head in a once Premier League bout, with Boro fans in particular looking forward to this one.

They watched on in their thousands in the FA Cup fourth round last month as their side claimed a win at Old Trafford, and they’ll be hoping for more of the same bravery and ability against an unpredictable Spurs outfit tonight.

But the Boro go into this game on the back of some patchy form. They’ve lost two of their last three in the league, losing 3-2 away at Championship strugglers Barnsley last time out.

Speaking on the back of that, Wilder gave his assessment of Spurs to The Northern Echo, saying:

“Kane, Son, Moura, Dier, Sanchez, Antonio Conte. Switch off? I’ve got that nightmare to deal with. Trying to keep the ball out of the back of the net after watching the first 15 minutes of our game against Barnsley knowing what they’ve got.

“We’re expected to go to Barnsley and win on Saturday and we didn’t and Tottenham are expected to come to our place and win. I’m not saying that both games are relevant. We’re at a completely different level than Tottenham.”

Nevertheless, the visit of Spurs will give Middlesbrough fans another cherished memory of Wilder’s short tenure so far. The former Sheffield United boss continued:

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for everybody. The proud history of the football club, playing in the Premier League, it will bring back memories to the older ones when Boro were up against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and the other huge teams in the division on a weekly basis.”

Middlesbrough’s season looked to be petering out into mid-table obscurity before Wilder’s arrival. Now though, fans have an FA Cup run to enjoy and a possible play-off finish on the cards too.

Wilder has certainly instilled some belief into the club and the players, and some modernity into how they play. Tonight’s game promises to be an exciting one and fans can watch it live on BBC One.