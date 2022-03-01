West Brom manager Steve Bruce has questioned his players’ confidence after last night’s defeat v Swansea City in the Championship.

Bruce’s wait for a first win as West Brom manager rumbles on. Last night his side hosted Swansea City in what was the former Newcastle United boss’ fifth game at the helm, though the Baggies would succumb to another late defeat.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie sealed an impressive away win for the Swans who move up into 16th place of the table, now just three places behind the Baggies in 13th who are winless in seven.

More alarmingly for Bruce and his side, they’ve scored just one goal in those seven winless fixtures.

Speaking to wba.co.uk after the game, Bruce gave this assessment of his players:

“You have to handle the expectation. At the moment, we’re simply not doing that.

“It’s alright saying we’ve got a really good squad of players on paper. We’re not seeing enough of that on the pitch.

“I’m disappointed not just with the manner in which we conceded goals, but it all started in the second minute when the first corner we had was played in too low.

“There were too many players nervous and anxious. There wasn’t enough confidence. It’s up to me to try and breathe confidence into them.”

Battered Baggies…

This season has been a torrid one for West Brom. Even when they were in the top-six under Valerien Ismael, the club and its players were being berated by fans and now that’s it’s completely fallen apart, the mood is turning toxic.

It’s understandable that the players are ‘nervous and anxious’ as Bruce puts it, and it’s down to him to change that and to start getting these players to maximise their abilities.

They do have some Premier League-quality players in their side but not enough of them are showing that.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Hull City this weekend.