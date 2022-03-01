Antoine Semenyo’s agent, Tony Finnigan, has held brief conversations with Celtic’s senior scout Craig Strachan.

Semenyo, 22, has recently been linked with a move to Celtic. The Bristol City attacker has scored six goals and assisted eight in 21 league outings so far this season, with reports last month revealing that Celtic had sent Strachan on a scouting mission.

A senior scout with the Scottish club, Strachan watched over Semenyo in action for Bristol City as Celtic weigh up a potential summer move for the Englishman.

And now, Semenyo’s agent, Finnigan, has told Football Scotland that he’s spoken with Strachan about Semenyo’s future, saying of the conversation:

“I had a conversation with Strachan who rang up to ask little bits of info on the player and a bit about how I found him and what he’s like as a lad.

“That was it. If it’s something they’re going to do in the summer window I’m not sure but it’s nice to know that his talents are going as far as Scotland to one of the great institutions in world football. There’s not really much more to say than that.”

Laying the groundwork?

There’s still several weeks of this current domestic season left to play, and several weeks until the summer transfer window opens back up.

Celtic though definitely seem to be laying some sort of groundwork in their bid to sign Semenyo – reports linking the pair have failed to die down and despite some claiming that Celtic wouldn’t be able to afford the move, Celtic and Strachan seem to be keen on making the move happen.

He’s certainly a fine player. Bristol City have developed him well and Nigel Pearson needs credit for the job he’s done bringing the likes of Semenyo and Alex Scott through this season, but the club have undoubtedly struggled in the league, and it could push the likes of Semenyo closer to the exit come the summer.