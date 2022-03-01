Chelsea are considering a summer move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to Chelsea blogger and insider Si Phillips.

Johnstone, 28, is out of contract at the end of this season. The West Brom and England stopper has been linked with any and every Premier League club this season and now, it’s Chelsea being linked.

The west London club are supposedly open to selling Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer and Johnstone is one of several potential names being considered as his replacement.

Recent reports have also suggested that Johnstone could return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Will Johnstone play back-up?

Johnstone has become something of a contract rebel at West Brom. He’s been in and out of the starting XI this season but has since come back into the fold under Steve Bruce, though it now seems certain that Johnstone will be leaving The Hawthorns this summer.

He’s plenty of suitors and plenty of teams where he could go and play as their no.1, so it’d be surprising if Johnstone opts for a move to either Manchester united and Chelsea because he’d no doubt be playing as the no.2 choice goalkeeper.

But money talks and either side could yet put an offer towards Johnstone which is enticing enough to bring him in.

He’s certainly a fine goalkeeper and he proved that last season in the Premier League. He’s been solid this season despite West Brom’s struggles which continued last night with a 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City.

All in all, Johnstone has been a good servant to West Brom but it definitely looks like his time at the club is up, with brighter opportunities on the horizon.