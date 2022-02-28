Middlesbrough take on Tottenham in the FA Cup tomorrow, with the Premier League side expected to field a strong starting eleven, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough knocked out giants Manchester United in the fourth round, triumphing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes and extra time.

Anthony Elanga’s missed spot kick proved decisive as Boro booked their place in the fifth round.

They face Tottenham at the Riverside on Tuesday evening, and will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing result against Barnsley in the league at the weekend.

Spurs had done just that after a defeat away at Burnley last Wednesday, they beat Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road in Saturday’s early kick-off. Antonio Conte’s side will want to carry their form from the game against Leeds into the cup clash tomorrow.

The report states that Middlesbrough won’t necessarily have it easy though, with the side from North London expected to field a strong side.

There are only four players currently out of action for Spurs with Oliver Skipp, Lucas Moura, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Japhet Tanganga all on the treatment table.

But this could mean Boro come up against the likes of world class players like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris amongst others, which would be a test for any team.

Boro played Spurs in the third round of this competition back in 2020, drawing the first game 1-1 and forcing a replay, to which the Premier League side won 2-1.

Chris Wilder’s team will be out for revenge and hoping to impress the sell out crowd and those watching at home.