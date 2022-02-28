Middlesbrough take on Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday evening and will be looking to bounce back after their shock defeat to Barnsley last time out.

Middlesbrough put in arguably their worst performance since Chris Wilder took over in November, losing 3-2 to Barnsley last weekend.

The games don’t get any easier for Boro, who host Tottenham tomorrow night in the televised FA Cup clash.

Team news

Middlesbrough were without Matt Crooks and Riley McGree for the visit to Oakwell. The former was suspended after picking up 10 yellow cards, whilst the latter had picked up a calf strain.

But both players are believed to be back in contention against Antonio Conte’s side tomorrow.

Elsewhere, long-term absentees Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi, Marc Bola, and Martin Payero will miss out again.

Predicted XI

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Riley McGree

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough’s defeat at Barnsley means there are likely to be changes.

Joe Lumley was poor in the loss and was one of Boro’s worst performing players that afternoon. The cup competition means that Wilder will have licence to replace Lumley, with either Luke Daniels or Sol Brynn likely to come in.

Elsewhere, Neil Taylor was the worst player on the pitch against Barnsley (according to WhoScored) and could be replaced by Riley McGree. The midfielder would play in the midfield three with Marcus Tavernier going out wide in place of Taylor.

Duncan Watmore was substituted at half-time against the Tykes with Balogun impressing off the bench. The Arsenal loanee could be rewarded with a start against Spurs.