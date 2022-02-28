Burton Albion will be without Ciaran Gilligan again tomorrow night, as per their official club website.

Burton Albion are back in action against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Gilligan, 20, has missed the past few games with a hamstring injury.

He is still expected to be out for another two weeks, according to the Brewers’ number two Dino Maamria.

Nevertheless, apart from him they don’t have any fresh injury concerns as they prepare to make the trip to South Yorkshire.

One for the future at Burton

Gilligan has made his first-team breakthrough over the past year or so. He made 22 appearances in all competitions last season and has played seven times this term.

He has risen up through the academy of the League One club and gives them useful competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side haven’t won in their past three league games so will be eager to get back to winning ways against Darren Moore’s men.

They are currently comfortably mid-table and are joint 13th place with Cambridge United. It appears very unlikely they will be going anywhere this season now and their main focus will be on finishing off strongly and preparing well for the next campaign.

Burton have made a couple of high profile signings recently in ex-Premier League pair Oumar Niasse and Adlene Guedioura and both are in contention to play against Sheffield Wednesday.

Niasse has come off the bench in both of the last two games, whilst Guedioura was brought on for his debut last time out against Shrewsbury Town.