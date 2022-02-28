Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner says Wycombe Wanderers have a “lot of power” in their team.

Cambridge United are back in action tomorrow away at Wycombe Wanderers.

The U’s make the trip to Adams Park on the back of their 4-2 loss against Oxford United over the weekend.

Their opponents also go into the game after a disappointing result after they were beaten 3-2 away at Accrington Stanley.

Bonner has delivered his verdict on the Chairboys, as per the official club website:

“The growth and development at their team and the progress they’ve made, playing in the Championship last year, it’s an incredible achievement from Gareth [Ainsworth] and Richard Dobson.

“I’m speaking to Gareth as part of my Pro Licence, around developing culture over a long period of time and you can see that he’s done that.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to seeing them tomorrow and to see if we can continue our good form. They’re a team that have had some difficult games and results recently, so they will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of good teams in this league, and they’ve all got players that are capable of hurting you, as have we, we know that, but we also know every team we play against they’ll have plenty of threats.

“Wycombe have got a lot of power in the team and players that we are going to have to play very well against in order to contain them and defend against. They’re direct and are strong from set plays, and as always, we need to see how we can be a threat too.”

Wycombe’s promotion chances fading away?

Wycombe were relegated from the Championship last season and started this campaign well with it looking like they were going to secure an immediate promotion back to the second tier.

However, their form has slumped recently and they have now slipped out of the play-offs. They are currently 8th in the league table and are three points off the top six with 12 games left to play.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are winless in their last seven league matches and their last win came back on 15th January against Oxford.

Cambridge, on the other hand, have had a solid season under Bonner following their promotion from League Two last term and are comfortably sat in mid-table in joint-13th place with Burton Albion.

They won’t go up or down now and so don’t really have much to play for. You wouldn’t think that based on their recent performances though and before their loss to Oxford they had won back-to-back home matches against Accrington and Plymouth Argyle.

The U’s haven’t been enjoying themselves on the road over recent times though and haven’t won away since 15th January in a run spanning back five matches.