Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Georgie Kelly has a ‘great future’ at the club and is getting closer to making his debut.

Rotherham United swooped to sign the striker in the January transfer window.

Kelly, 25, was brought in by the Millers to add some more competition and depth to their options up front.

He is still waiting on his first appearance for the League One table toppers though.

Warne has said, as per their official club website:

“He’s getting closer. You can ask Georgie, I’ve had many conversations with him. I think he’s doing really well and I don’t want him to beat himself up or get frustrated.

“As soon as I think he will help us to win, he will get his opportunity. There are very good players in front of him and he knows the competition. He’s come to a very good club and he’ll have a great future here, but in the meantime we’re just trying to improve him where we can and teach him how we play and what’s expected.”

Rotherham’s new attacker

Kelly was linked with league rivals Wigan Athletic and Sunderland and Championship side Preston North End last month, as reported by Football Insider, but ended up moving to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the end.

The Irishman was a hit with his last club Bohemians and scored 26 goals in 40 games for them in all competitions before being lured over to England.

He has also played for the likes of Derry City, UCD, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk in the past and is patiently waiting to show what he can do in the Football League.

It has proven tough for him to get into the Rotherham side ahead of the likes of Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo and Josh Kayode.

The Millers boosted their hopes of securing the league title with a 1-0 away win at Plymouth Argyle last time out and they are back in action tomorrow evening against Shrewsbury Town.

Warne has hinted that he could freshen up his starting XI for the game against the Shrews as he admitted that his side looked a bit leggy over the weekend.