Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says his players are playing for their futures now.

Charlton Athletic lost 2-0 over the weekend away at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Addicks have now lost five games on the spin and have slipped to 16th in the League One table.

They are now eight points above the relegation zone with 12 games left of the campaign to play.

Speaking after the match at Hillsborough last time out, Jackson said, as per the club’s official Twitter account:

“They’re all playing for their futures to see whether they want to be a part of it. It’s a great football club, we’ve missed the boat this season but it’s a great football club that’s going places. It doesn’t fell like that right now but next season we’ll be having a right go at it and if they want to be apart of it then they need to show more than what they’re showing right now.”

Who is out of contract at Charlton this summer?

Charlton have a few players who are due to become a free agent at the end of this season and are facing uncertain futures at the club right now.

These include the likes of Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Conor Washington, Ryan Inniss, Ben Watson, Jason Pearce and Ben Purrington.

This season has not gone to plan at all for the Addicks as promotion was their aim before a ball was kicked in this campaign.

Jackson took over from Nigel Adkins after their poor start and has since steadied the ship at The Valley. However, injuries have hurt over the past few weeks and that has impacted upon their results.

Key striker Jayden Stockley, who is their top scorer this term on 14 goals, is fit again now and featured against Sheffield Wednesday which is a massive boost.

Next up for Charlton is a home clash against Sunderland this weekend and their opponents go into the game on the back of an impressive 3-0 away win at Wigan Athletic.