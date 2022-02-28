West Brom enter into March in 13th place of the Championship table after a tough run through February.

Steve Bruce arrived at the club shortly after the start of the month and would oversee all four February fixtures with the Baggies, failing to claim a win in any.

The Baggies only picked up the one point and scored the one goal last month, and so fans will be praying that March is kinder to their club.

But with some more tricky fixtures on the horizon, things could yet get more difficult for the Baggies.

Here we look at what March has in store for West Brom…

Who are West Brom playing next month?

West Brom host Swansea City in the Championship later this evening, but kick off their March with a trip to Hull City this weekend.

The Baggies then host Huddersfield Town and Fulham in two tricky evening games on Friday the 11th and Tuesday the 15th respectively.

West Brom then travel to Bristol City before the international break.

Which West Brom games are on TV next month?

West Brom v Swansea City is live on Sky Sports Football tonight, and so too are their games against Huddersfield and Fulham next month.

What’s the latest ticket info?

Tickets for West Brom’s upcoming game at Hull City are on general sale on the club’s official website.

For away games, Baggies fans can use this official club guide to see when tickets will be on sale.

Bruce really needs to start finding form with this West Brom side but at the moment, the players look shot of confidence, and it looks like their season will end on a negative note.