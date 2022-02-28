Fulham sit top of the Championship table entering into March.

The business end of the season is fast-approaching and Fulham are looking just that – the business.

Marco Silva’s side have kept their spot at the top of the pile throughout much of the campaign and now find themselves with a nine-point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd.

Through February, Fulham picked up 12 points from a possible 15 after losing at home to Huddersfield Town, and having lost away at Manchester City in the FA Cup too.

Here we take a look at what March has in stores for the Whites…

Who will Fulham be going up against in March?

Fulham’s March starts with a home game v Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime, before a trip to Swansea City on the following Tuesday evening.

Silva’s side then head to Oakwell for a lunchtime kick-off before two more evening fixtures against West Brom and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Which Fulham fixtures will be shown live on TV in March?

Fulham’s games against Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley, West Brom and Nottingham Forest will all be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

What’s the latest ticket info?

Away tickets for Fulham fans can be found here, with fixtures v Swansea, Barnsley and West Brom all on sale.

And fans can purchase home tickets for games v Blackburn and Forest here, though the upcoming game v Blackburn Rovers has limited availability left.

March will prove to be another pivotal month for Fulham – promotion looks to be inevitable for the Londoners but there’s still plenty of games left to play, and plenty of teams hunting down the top two spots.