Sheffield United enter March in 7th place of the Championship table, after a strong showing in February.

Sheffield United went nine games unbeaten through February and January. Through February the Blades played seven league fixtures and took 14 points from a possible 21, losing to Millwall in their last outing.

Nevertheless, it’s been a hugely positive showing so far in 2022 for Paul Heckingbottom and his side, with a top-six finish now very much within their grasp.

Here we look ahead to what March holds for Sheffield United…

Who are the Blades up against in March?

Sheffield United have a couple of huge games coming up at Bramall Lane, with top-six rivals Nottingham Forest making the trip to South Yorkshire on Friday night before former manager Chris Wilder and his new Middlesbrough side come to town the week after.

Then, Sheffield United have away games at Coventry City and Blackpool before returning to Bramall Lane for a local derby v Barnsley.

Which Sheffield United games are on TV next month?

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, and so too will Sheffield United v Blackpool.

What’s the latest ticket information?

Sheffield United have been allocated 4,500 tickets for the trip to Coventry City and 2,133 tickets for the trip to Blackpool later this month – more information can be found here.

Tickets are also on sale for the upcoming home games v Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

March then will be another pivotal moth for the Blades in their bid for promotion, and it starts off with two tricky games against Forest and Boro.