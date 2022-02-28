‘His ability is a joke’ – Walsall boss Michael Flynn praises Lee Tomlin after his debut
Walsall boss Michael Flynn says new signing Lee Tomlin’s ability is a “joke”.
Walsall swooped to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer last week.
Tomlin, 33, made his debut for his new club as a late substitute over the weekend against Hartlepool United.
The Saddlers ended up winning the match 3-1 thanks to goals from George Miller (x2) and Connor Wilkinson.
Flynn was full of praise for his first signing for the club since taking over from Matt Taylor and has said, as per a report by the Express and Star:
“His ability is a joke. He’s got so much ability. We’ve just got to get the other players on his wavelength.
“There was one where he ran over the ball and back-heeled it – but nobody had even seen it. It was an outrageous bit of skill and vision, so we’ve just got to get the other players to understand.”
Walsall turned a corner
Bar their 5-0 loss to Swindon Town last Tuesday, Walsall appear to have turned a corner in League Two.
They have won three out of their last four games, including wins over automatic promotion chasing duo Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers.
Flynn was chosen as the man to replace Taylor and the former Newport County man has helped his new club rise to 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.
Tomlin injects some serious quality into their ranks and is the sort of player who will get their supporters off their seats.
He parted company with Championship side Cardiff City in October and spent a few months weighing up his options as a free agent.
The former Bournemouth and Middlesbrough man has recently been training with National League side Wrexham but a permanent move there didn’t materialise in the end.
Next up for Walsall and Tomlin is a tricky trip to Northampton Town away tomorrow, followed by a home clash against Barrow this weekend.