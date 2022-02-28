Walsall boss Michael Flynn says new signing Lee Tomlin’s ability is a “joke”.

Walsall swooped to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer last week.

Tomlin, 33, made his debut for his new club as a late substitute over the weekend against Hartlepool United.

The Saddlers ended up winning the match 3-1 thanks to goals from George Miller (x2) and Connor Wilkinson.

Flynn was full of praise for his first signing for the club since taking over from Matt Taylor and has said, as per a report by the Express and Star:

“His ability is a joke. He’s got so much ability. We’ve just got to get the other players on his wavelength.

“There was one where he ran over the ball and back-heeled it – but nobody had even seen it. It was an outrageous bit of skill and vision, so we’ve just got to get the other players to understand.”