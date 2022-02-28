QPR are set to sign former Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham youngster Stan Flaherty.

Flaherty, 20, most recently played for Newcastle United. The Englishman played with the Magpies’ U23 side but has since been allowed to leave the club.

And West London Sport report that the midfielder is poised to join QPR on a permanent basis, initially linking up with the club’s U23 side.

Flaherty worked his way through the youth ranks at Arsenal, featuring for the club’s U18 side during the 2018/19 campaign.

After a brief spell at West Ham he went on trial at Newcastle United and later signed for the club.

Last season in Premier League 2 Division 2, Flaherty scored seven goals and assisted five in 24 outings.

‘Football Manager wonderkid’

Flaherty has previously been dubbed as a ‘wonderkid’ – on Football Manager anyway.

He certainly looks an exciting prospect and having spent time with all of Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham, he should arrive at QPR with a wealth of youth experience.

But he lacks first-team experience and he’ll be hoping to get that at QPR, who’ve been known to bring in youngsters who’ve been let go from different clubs.

Ebere Eze is the obvious example – he was let go by a number of Championship and Premier League clubs before landing at QPR, eventually getting his shot at the first-team and later joining Crystal Palace.

R’s fans will be hoping that Flaherty can potentially follow in the footsteps on players like Eze, and prove to be another shrewd youth signing for the west London club.