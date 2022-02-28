Middlesbrough lost 3-2 to Barnsley at the weekend, with away boss Chris Wilder singling out one opposition player in particular in his post-match comments to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough scored two second-half goals but it proved too little too late with Barnsley having raced into a three goal lead before the hour mark.

The result means Boro drop to eighth in the Championship table and are now two points outside of the play-off places, whereas Barnsley sit 22nd and are six points from safety with a game in hand on Reading above them.

The Tykes’ goals came from Mads Andersen and a brace from Amine Bassi, but it was a different player who Wilder singled out for Poya Asbaghi’s side. When criticising his team’s performance at the weekend, he praised Barnsley’s Carlton Morris.

“There has to be an attitude to get up the pitch and dominate your opponent,” he said.

“A bit old school to go and dominate Carlton Morris but I’ve got to say, I thought he was outstanding today. He jumped into them and he was a real threat all afternoon.”

Along with Bassi and Andersen, Morris was a standout performer at Oakwell. He grabbed two assists and was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 78th minute.

Barnsley have a huge game next weekend, when they travel to fellow strugglers Derby County. Just two points separate the two sides and Barnsley, Asbaghi and Morris will all be hoping to build on the solid performance and take all three points at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough host Spurs in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday evening before taking on Luton at the Riverside at the weekend.

Wilder’s side will be looking to bounce back and put in a solid performance against Spurs, but more importantly get a victory against Luton in their next Championship outing.