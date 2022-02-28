Derby County face another perilous month both on and off the pitch in March.

With takeover proceedings rumbling on and Wayne Rooney’s side conitnuing to battle bravely against relegation, the month of March is bound to be another testing one for the Rams.

February brought about a mixed bag of results with wins over Hull City and Peterborough United, but defeats v Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town to leave Rooney’s men in 23rd going into March.

Here we break down Derby County’s March fixture list, TV schedule and ticketing information…

What fixtures do Derby have scheduled for March?

Derby County travel to Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow before returning to Pride Park to host Barnsley this weekend – two huge games near the foot of the Championship table.

The Rams then travel to Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers in the space of a few days, and host Coventry City before the international break.

Which Derby County games will be shown on TV?

The game at Cardiff City tomorrow is available to watch on Sky Sports Football, the game v Blackburn Rovers will be available on Sky Sports Football’s red button, and the lunchtime game v Coventry is also available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

What’s the latest tickets information?

Tickets for home games against Barnsley and Coventry City are on sale and available to buy on the club’s official website.

The Rams shared this recent update on tickets for the trip to Bournemouth later in the month, with Blackburn Rovers away tickets expected to go on sale soon.

Rovers made tickets for the game available this morning.