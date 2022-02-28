It is yet to be known how long Crawley Town’s Aramide Oteh could potentially be out for, as detailed in a report by Sussex World.

Crawley Town are back in action at home to Oldham Athletic and their striker will have to be assessed.

Oteh, 23, went off after just 15 minutes in the game against Forest Green Rovers over the weekend.

The Red Devils ended up winning thanks to goals from his replacement Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Their boss, John Yems, said after the game it was too early to know the severity of Oteh’s injury.

Crawley eyeing run of form?

Crawley’s impressive win over table toppers Forest Green last time out leaves them in 13th position in the League Two table.

They are currently nine points off the play-offs with 15 games left of the season to play and are in a decent run of form right, losing just once in their past six games.

Oteh was brought in during the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He has scored once in three games for his new club after spending the first-half of the campaign with fellow fourth tier side Salford City.

The attacker was on the books of Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster before switching to QPR in 2017. He then spent four years with the Hoops and played 21 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester United to gain some experience.