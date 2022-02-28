Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said forward Josh Windass is yet to return to training, though stated he is “advancing” with his injury recovery.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign, limiting him to only eight appearances across all competitions.

Windass has managed four goals and one assist for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and it would have been hoped that he would have a key role to play in the Owls’ bid to bounce back to the Championship. However, injury has kept him out for much of the season, with the most recent blow coming in the 2-0 win over Morecambe at the start of this month.

It emerged that the injury picked up against the Shrimps was not as bad as first feared, with Windass set to return before the end of the season.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the former Wigan Athletic and Rangers man’s injury.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore confirmed that while Windass is “advancing” with his injury recovery, he hasn’t made a return to training yet. Here’s what he had to say:

“He is not back in training.

“He is still working hard. In terms of the medical route where he is, he is always advancing along but he is not back out there.

“I’m not sure when he is going to be back. I don’t want to put a timescale on him. If he does recover quicker, we will get him back quicker. He is doing extremely well at the moment.”

In the meantime…

While Windass pushes on with his injury recovery, Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to maintain their current form over the final months of the League One campaign.

The Owls have won six of their last seven league games, leaving them in 6th place with 13 games remaining, They have a two-point advantage on 7th placed Plymouth Argyle and sit one point behind Sunderland but have two games in hand. In fact, the Owls have two games in hand on every team above them apart from 2nd place Wigan Athletic.

It will be hoped that Windass can continue to progress well in the treatment room, with a key role still to play this season.