Nottingham Forest enjoyed an unbeaten February in the Championship, keeping their promotion hopes alive.

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table. The Reds find themselves three points outside the top-six and with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United wedged in between them and Luton Town in 6th.

Steve Cooper’s side started this month with an FA Cup win over Leicester City, claiming wins against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City in the Championship since, whilst drawing v Stoke City and Preston North End.

So what does March hold for the club? Here we take a look at the upcoming month for Nottingham Forest…

What fixtures do Forest have scheduled for next month?

Nottingham Forest’s March kicks off with a huge game away at Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Reds are then back in FA Cup action where they take on Huddersfield Town, before resuming league duties with clashes at home to Reading and QPR before a trip to league leaders Fulham on the 19th.

The Championship campaign pauses for an international break at the end of next month.

Which Nottingham Forest games are on TV next month?

Forest v Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football later this week, with Forest v QPR available to watch on Sky Sports Arena.

The club’s FA Cup clash v Huddersfield Town on March 7th is set to be broadcast on ITV.

What’s the latest ticket information?

Tickets for Nottingham Forest’s upcoming home games v Reading and QPR are on general sale on the club’s website.

Tickets for this week’s clash v Sheffield United are sold out, whilst Nottingham Forest shared ticket updates for the FA Cup clash v Huddersfield earlier in the month.

Tickets for the trip to Fulham went on sale this morning.