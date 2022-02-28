Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed midfielder Tino Anjorin will be in normal training next week nears a return to action.

After spending the first half of the season in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow, Anjorin linked up with Huddersfield Town in January.

The young playmaker is still waiting on his debut for the Terriers, with an injury suffered during his time on loan keeping him out of action. Anjorin has been progressing with his recovery over the past few weeks and months and now, a positive update has emerged from Terriers boss Corberan regarding a return to training.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Corberan confirmed that Anjorin will be training “normally” next week.

He labelled the development as “fantastic” news as they look to help him continue his development away from parent club Chelsea over the remainder of the season. Here’s what the Spaniard had to say:

“Next week Tino is going to start training normally with the group and this is another bit of fantastic news because, for me, the more players we add now to the squad, the more strong we can be to face every single game.”

The fight for a starting spot

Once Anjorin is deemed fully fit, he looks set to have a fight on his hands for a starting spot.

The Chelsea starlet’s versatility will help his chances of breaking into Corberan’s side, given that he can play through the middle as a central or attacking midfielder, as well as out on the wing if needs be.

Huddersfield Town are in flying form at the moment and Corberan will be keen not to disrupt the rhythm and momentum by making any sudden changes, but we could yet see Anjorin play an important role in the final months of the campaign.