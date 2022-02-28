Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says he hopes George Honeyman will be available this weekend.

Hull City are back in action this Saturday as they welcome West Bromwich Albion and former boss Steve Bruce to the MKM Stadium.

Honeyman, 27, went off at half-time in the game against Peterborough United last time out.

The Tigers picked up a useful 3-0 away win thanks to goals from Tyler Smith and Keane Lewis-Potter (x2).

Arveladze delivered an update on Honeyman’s status after the match, as per a report by Hull Live:

“It was a small injury, but I hope it won’t be anything serious for him. That’s what I hope, that’s what I wish.”

Key player for Hull

Honeyman has been a key player for Hull in the middle of the park this season and they will be desperate for him to be fine for the clash against the Baggies.

The former Sunderland man has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

He played a key role in the Tigers’ promotion from League One in the last campaign under former boss Grant McCann.

His deal with the Yorkshire outfit is up this summer and the club are planning to address the contract situations of their players soon.

Honeyman is currently looking to help his side stay up in the Championship and their triumph at London Road over the weekend boosts their hopes and they now sit 14 points above the relegation zone with 11 games left to play.

West Brom make the trip to Hull in a poor run of form and have scored just once in their last four games.