Nottingham Forest’s rise up the Championship table under Steve Cooper’s management has been one of this season’s biggest success stories.

In doing so, a number of Nottingham Forest players have earned high praise, with some even being linked with moves away.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Djed Spence‘s stunning displays have seen them linked with Premier League moves, but some players have gone on under the radar.

One man who has done just that is Scottish centre-back, Scott McKenna.

The 25-year-old joined at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, but injury limited his involvement and this season has really seen McKenna get back to his best. Across all competitions, he has made 35 appearances, helping keep 12 clean sheets while also chipping in with one goal and two assists.

McKenna has nailed down a starting spot on the left-hand side of Cooper’s back three, playing every minute of Championship football so far.

His performances across the season have been consistently strong, but he has really excelled in recent games.

A closer look…

McKenna has been almost invincible in the air in recent weeks.

He won seven aerial duels in the 0-0 draw with Preston North End earlier this month and won five out of five aerial duels in last weekend’s victory over Bristol City. Overall, he has averaged 3.6 clearances per game in the Championship, also only making 0.5 fouls per game.

The former Aberdeen ace is strong on the ball too. His pass success rate of 78% ranks 4th out of all Nottingham Forest players with over 15 starts this season, the best out of all defenders.

His ability to carry the ball forward was on show against Bristol City too, playing a key role in James Garner’s goal.

Cooper’s back three of McKenna, Worrall and January signing Steve Cook look set to play a pivotal role in Nottingham Forest’s push for a top-six finish, and keeping them all fit and at their best will be of the utmost importance in the coming months.

On his current form, McKenna will only endear himself to Nottingham Forest supporters further, with many starting to take note of just how important he has been for Cooper’s side this season.