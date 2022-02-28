Former Liverpool man Harry Wilson says that Neco Williams is settling in well at Fulham after making the loan switch last month.

Fulham signed Williams, 20, on loan from Liverpool in last month’s transfer window. Since, the right-back has proved an important addition to Marco Silva’s side featuring five times in the Championship and grabbing two assists.

Williams reunited with a former Liverpool graduate, and now Wales team-mate in Wilson.

The midfielder signed for Fulham permanently from Liverpool last summer and he too has been a keen addition to the side, with eight goals and 11 assists in his 29 league appearances so far.

Wilson recently spoke to The Athletic though about Williams’ arrival at Crave Cottage, and he had this to say on the Liverpool youngster:

“I think he’s getting the games I think he needs. Obviously he was at Liverpool learning from the best in Trent (Alexander-Arnold), but I think at his age and where he is in his career, coming out and playing games on loan was what he needed.”

Williams made his Premier League debut for Liverpool during the 2019/20 season. He’s since established himself as an important player in the Welsh national side but has struggled for game-time at Anfield.

“He has settled in well, he’s got himself a couple of assists already and I know when I’ve got the ball, he’s always around me or he is inside me, and I thought we linked up well (vs Cardiff, where Fulham ran out 1-0 winners),” Wilson continued.

Unstoppable Fulham…

Fulham sanctioned Dennis Odoi’s exit last month. But Williams has since slotted into that right-back position with ease and he looks to be a really promising player for Liverpool.

His and Wilson’s link up play has been impressive and it’s helped contribute to an overall impressive Fulham side who look like they’re going to go on and claim the Championship crown.

Marco Silva’s side currently sit in 1st pace of the table and have a nine-point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd, with a home game v Blackburn Rovers coming up this weekend.