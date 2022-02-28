Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club being linked with Bristol City’s Alex Scott.

A report from London World has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s senior scout Peter Braund recently watched Scott, 18, in action for Bristol City.

The Englishman has featured 28 times in the Championship this season and has scored three goals, grabbing two assists too.

West Ham, Leicester City and Everton have all been linked with Scott recently, but now it looks like Spurs could rival the Premier League trio for the summer signing.

Daily Mail revealed last week that Scott had Premier League admirers and that there’s plenty more teams interested in the signing than those mentioned, with the Robins also said to be ‘bracing themselves’ for summer bids.

Bristol City’s class of 21?

Scott broke into Bristol City’s first-team last season where he featured three times in the Championship. But this season is the season where he’s really become an important player for the club and he’s become so alongside Antoine Semenyo.

The attacker has been in fine form this season and he too has been recently linked with a move away from Ashton Gate.

For the Robins then, they’re obviously doing something right with Nigel Pearson at the helm, who’s helped develop these two youngster, but the summer ahead could be a nervy one.

They have both Scott and Semenyo tied down to long-term deals which is obviously a positive. But if the Robins recieve some decent transfer offers in the summer then it might be too difficult to resist.

The club currently sits in 16th place of the Championship table and are next in action against Birmingham City this weekend.