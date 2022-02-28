Port Vale’s David Worrall went off over the weekend with an ankle injury, as detailed in a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Port Vale had to substitute the wide man in their 2-0 win over Stevenage.

Worrall, 31, is now a doubt going into tomorrow night’s clash against Harrogate Town away.

Stoke On Trent Live state it was too early to reveal the extent of his injury on Saturday but he was receiving treatment before he went off.

Port Vale situation

Port Vale are going strong at the moment and are unbeaten in their last eight league games in a run of results spanning back to 18th January when they lost at home to Salford City.

The Valiants are 9th in the League Two table and are three points off the play-offs with a couple of games in hand on Swindon Town and Newport County above them.

They will be hoping that Worrall’s injury isn’t too bad and that he can return to the action as soon as possible.

He has been a key player once again in this campaign for the Staffordshire outfit and has made 34 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and five assists.

The former Rotherham United, Southend United and Millwall man is now in his fifth season at Vale Park and will be hoping this is the one where they can make a serious push for League One.

Vale are back in action tomorrow and take on a Harrogate side who are comfortably sat in mid-table and don’t really have anything to play for. Simon Weaver’s side drew 0-0 with Barrow last time out.