Middlesbrough lost some ground on the division’s top six at the weekend, losing 3-2 away at Barnsley.

Middlesbrough now sit in eighth position in the table and are two points behind Luton in sixth, who, coincidentally, are Boro’s next opponents in the league.

Chris Wilder’s side have a game in hand over QPR and Blackburn in fourth and fifth, and two games in hand over Huddersfield in third and so are still in the mix to finish in a play-off place come the end of the season.

But they will need to improve on Saturday’s performance drastically if they are to achieve that feat. Middlesbrough were outplayed by bottom of the league Barnsley at Oakwell and here are three players who disappointed…

Neil Taylor – WhoScored rating 6.0

Another poor performance from the veteran left-back, Taylor was completely ineffective against Barnsley.

It spoke volumes that Caolan Boyd-Munce replaced Taylor at left wing-back, despite being a central midfielder who has never played a minute in the division for Boro.

The youngster played far better than a 33-year-old who has over 100 Championship appearances and over 100 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Joe Lumley – WhoScored rating 6.1

The goalkeeper had another shocker between the sticks, conceding three of the five shots he faced.

Amine Bassi’s second and Barnsley’s third of the afternoon was particularly embarrassing for Lumley who charged out to the edge of his box, only to be nutmegged by the attacker’s trickling effort.

Wilder may have exhausted all of the faith he has in Lumley and could ring the changes against Spurs in midweek or Luton at the weekend.

James Lea Siliki – WhoScored rating 6.1

Although Dael Fry and Duncan Watmore also both had 6.1 ratings alongside Lumley and Siliki, it was the Cameroonian midfielder that struggled more than those two players not featured in this list.

Having not played a minute for Middlesbrough since Neil Warnock was in charge back in November, Siliki was given a rare start at Barnsley.

He was replaced at half-time after having no impact on the game whatsoever. No dribbles completed, no key passes, no shots, two tackles and 13 passes summed up why he has not played a minute of football for the club for four months.