West Brom host Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

West Brom welcome Swansea City to The Hawthorns later this evening, where the Sky cameras will watch over two sides struggling to put some form together in the league of late.

The Baggies are winless in six and winless in Steve Bruce’s first four games at the helm, whilst Swansea City haven’t won an away fixture since November last year.

So how will tonight’s game pan out? A handful of The72’s staff members make their prediction…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Bruce can’t seem to buy a win as Baggies boss at the moment. Somehow, West Brom have looked worse under him than they did under Valerien Ismael and they’re in free-fall right now.

“But they still have some quality players who were playing in the Premier League only last season, and so it could be a matter of time before they start to click.

“And who better to get a first win against than a Swansea City side who are inconsistent in the Championship and poor on the road – it’ll be close, but I think West Brom could just edge this one.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-0 Swansea City

Finlay Openshaw @FinlaayO

“West Brom have one win in their last 11 league games and have dropped into the bottom half, but they are tough to beat at home. Meanwhile for Swansea it’s been a frustrating season so far, failing to create enough chances to win despite the possession-based style of Russell Martin.

“I think there is very little to split the two sides who will look to frustrate each other tonight, and so both may go home with a share of the points.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Swansea City

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“West Brom’s shaky start under Steve Bruce could start to firm up and adjust after getting on the scoresheet v Middlesbrough last time out.

“Swansea are a club that are blowing extremes of hot and cold, winning and losing every other match day and having been battered 4-0 at Bramall Lane last week, but winning 3-1 at home the week before.

“West Brom have the home advantage, but that has yet to do them any favours in recent weeks, and with Swansea’s alternating form it’s surely going to make for another cagey encounter.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-2 Swansea City