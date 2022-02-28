Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Lewis Thompson is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Scunthorpe United’s defender is poised to be out for between ‘nine and 12 months’ in a major blow.

Thompson, 22, sustained the injury in their game against Northampton Town last week.

He has made 17 appearances for the Iron in all competitions this season.

Speaking after their 4-1 loss away at Sutton United over the weekend, Hill said, as per the club’s official website:

“I’m led to believe that he’s going to be out for a sustained period of time out between nine and 12 months. I think there’s going to be many operations and it’s such a shame for the kid, he’s a great kid, a true professional, and we wish him the best for all his future recovery.”

Scunthorpe setback

This is a devastating setback for Scunthorpe and Thompson and they will be hoping he can make a safe and speedy recovery.

The full-back made the move to the Sands Venue Stadium last summer and he has since provided useful competition and depth to their defensive department.

Thompson was on the books of Manchester United’s academy as a youngster before switching to Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

He spent five years at Ewood Park and despite never making a first-team appearance for the Championship club, he was a regular for them at various youth levels.

Rovers loaned him out to non-league pair FC United of Manchester and AFC Fylde to gain experience before they decided not to extend his contract at the end of last season.

Thompson has a home at Scunthorpe now but faces a long and arduous road to recovery.

Hill’s men are bottom of the League Two table after another loss last time out and are eight points adrift from safety now with 14 games left of the season to play.