Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a hefty ticket allocation of 3,636 tickets for their trip to Gillingham later this month.

Darren Moore’s side have been backed by many a packed-out away end this season, and they look set to have another wall of Sheffield Wednesday supporters behind them when they face Gillingham next month.

As reported by Kent Online, Gillingham have allocated Sheffield Wednesday a hefty 3,636 tickets for their tie on March 19th.

The Owls have been handed the entire Brian Moore Stand (2,850 seats) as well as 774 seats in the Gordon Road Stand, along with another 12 for wheelchair users.

Wednesday’s trip to Gillingham will be one of only two away games over the course of March. Moore’s men host Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town in the month, travelling to only Gillingham and Lincoln City for their away fixtures.

Bidding to keep the run going

By the time they make the long journey to Priestfield Stadium, it will be hoped that the Owls have strengthened their grip on a play-off spot.

As it stands, Wednesday are in 6th place in the League One table, two points ahead of 7th placed Plymouth Argyle and only one point behind 5th placed Sunderland.

Moore’s side have won five of their last six games in the third-tier, including back-to-back away wins over Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion, so it will be hoped that they can maintain their strong form on the road and give the travelling faithful a day to down in Gillingham.