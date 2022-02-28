Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Harry McKirdy and Louie Barry both rolled their ankles over the weekend.

Swindon Town were beaten 2-1 at home to Salford City and had to substitute the key duo in the second-half.

McKirdy, 24, scored to help his side take the lead against the Ammies on 55 minutes and they looked on their way to another win.

However, Gary Bowyer’s side turned the game around with goals from Liam Shephard and Ryan Watson.

Garner provided this injury update on McKirdy and Barry after the game, as per the club’s official website:

“Harry McKirdy rolled his ankle on the goal and then Louie Barry had a chance at the back post and rolled his ankle, they both tried to carry on and both were not right, so we made the changes.”

Swindon situation

Swindon found themselves on a useful run of form going into the Salford game and had won three in a row against Scunthorpe United, Carlisle United and Walsall without conceding a goal.

However, they have been knocked back down to earth now and are clinging to their place in the play-offs by a thread with 8th place Newport County behind them on goal difference now after they saw off Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Garner’s men are back in action this weekend against Mark Hughes’ Bradford City and will be hoping that McKirdy and Barry are fit for that one.

McKirdy has been their star man this term and has chipped in with 15 goals and nine assists in all competitions since his summer switch from Port Vale.

Barry joined on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window after spending the first-half of the campaign with League One side Ipswich Town. The former Barcelona man has scored three goals in six games for his new club.