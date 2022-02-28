Reports coming out of Turkey have suggested that Fulham are interested in signing Mario Balotelli in the summer.

Balotelli, 31, is currently playing his football with Turkish outfit Adana Demirsport. The Italian has scored 10 goals in 22 Super Lig outings for the club, who currently sit in 4th place of the Turkish top flight.

But reports from Turkish outlet Star (via hammyend.com) have suggested that Fulham will recruit Balotelli in the summer should they earn promotion to the Premier League.

Though, as HammyEnd point out, the report from Star must be taken with a pinch of salt after they go on to claim within the same report that Fulham’s star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is poised to join Juventus in the summer, with Balotelli set to replace his goals.

Mitrovic was linked with the Italian giants earlier in the campaign, though there’s been no reports since suggesting that Juve remain interested.

Baller-telli…

Despite being ridiculed throughout much of his career, Balotelli is a player who’s enjoyed a relatively illustrious career.

He’s won Serie A titles, Premier League titles, a Champions League title and countless domestic trophies, whilst also scoring 14 goals in 36 outings for Italy.

Balotelli has played and scored in World Cups and Euro tournaments and has given fans some fond memories.

Though his latter career has taken a detour around Europe and whilst he remains fairly prolific, it seems unlikely that Fulham would look to him to replace Mitrovic’s goals in the summer, and it also seems unlikely that Mitrovic would leave Craven Cottage after this season.

It’d be a nice story if Balotelli did return to the Premier League, but it seems like that ship has long sailed.