Leyton Orient will be without key pair Theo Archibald and Frank Nouble tomorrow night.

Leyton Orient are back in action away at Colchester United in a big game at the bottom of League Two.

Archibald, 23, was sent off over the weekend after picking up two yellow cards in the 1-0 home loss to Carlisle United, whereas Frank Nouble is ineligible to play against his parent club.

The latter signed for the O’s on a loan deal until the end of the season in the past January transfer window.

Leyton Orient’s interim boss, Matt Harrold, has said, as per a report by the Newham Recorder:

“Theo is going to be a big miss. Frank came on and did well but can’t play, so it’s not easy, the boys are going to have to roll their sleeves up, have to find a way.”

Leyton Orient struggling

Leyton Orient have been slipping down the table over the past couple of months and sacked Kenny Jackett last week in an attempt to halt their slide towards the relegation zone.

The O’s are winless in their last 11 league games in a run of fixtures spanning back to their last victory on 7th December at home to Swindon Town.

They are also seriously lacking a cutting edge in front of goal and haven’t scored in their past five matches now.

The London club find themselves 18th in the league now and are only three points above the bottom two with 15 games left of the campaign to play.

Archibald’s suspension for tomorrow’s clash against Colchester is a blow as he has chipped in with four goals and six assists this term since his summer loan move from Lincoln City.

Nouble is yet to find the net since his temporary winter switch from the U’s but does give his side another dimension in attack.