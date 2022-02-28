Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said it “doesn’t look like” Ryan Nyambe will re-engage talks with the club as his deal nears an end.

The 24-year-old is one of the key players approaching the end of their contract at Blackburn Rovers.

Nyambe has been with the club from a young age and has made his way through the club’s youth ranks, going on to play 197 times for the Ewood Park outfit across all competitions.

The defender has been involved heavily this season, with only injury keeping him out. However, Nyambe suffered a fresh blow in the 1-0 win over QPR at the weekend, suffering a knee ligament injury that could keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Now, as quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has admitted it “doesn’t look like” Nyambe will “re-engage” in contract talks with the club, stating the academy graduate needs to make sure he is fit for the summer as an exit beckons.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Fingers crossed for Ryan that it’s only a few weeks and if it’s a bit longer then so be it.

“What Ryan needs for Ryan’s sake is to be fit for the summer.

“He’s a young guy who’s out of contract and doesn’t look like he’s going to re-engage with the football club so for Ryan he needs to be fit in the summer wherever he wants to go.”

Mowbray’s options on the right

With Nyambe seemingly set for a spell on the sidelines, loan man Deyo Zeefuik will be looking to nail down a starting spot on the right-hand side. The Hertha Berlin loanee has had an injury of his own of late but returned to replace Nyambe against QPR.

Joe Rankin-Costello is also an option at right wing-back, so it will be down to those two to duke it out for a starting spot.

Zeefuik has played five times since joining on loan in January, while Rankin-Costello has been limited to only five league appearances all season due to injury.