Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says QPR loanee Macauley Bonne will keep on chipping away and doing his best despite his goal drought.

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 away at Morecambe over the weekend.

Bonne, 26, missed a couple of chances to score and has now managed just one goal in his last 20 appearances.

Nevertheless, his manager says he is working hard to find the back of the net despite his barren run.

McKenna has said, as per a report by TWTD:

“He’s the same as everybody in the dressing room, he’s disappointed but it’s not an individual thing. We defend as a team and we attack as a team.

“Obviously it’s great when the strikers can chip in with goals but it’s a collective thing. Obviously he was on the end of a couple of good chances today, you have to be there to miss them and he’s was on the end of some good chances and that’s more than half the battle usually for someone who is a good finisher.

“He’s passionate about the club, passionate about the team and I’m sure he’ll keep chipping and working away in training and he’ll keep doing his best for the team.”

Ipswich spell to date

Ipswich swooped so sign the forward over the summer to bolster their attacking options for this season under former boss Paul Cook.

QPR gave Bonne the green light to head out the exit door on a deal until the end of the campaign to try and help him find his scoring touch.

The Zimbabwe international made a blistering start to life at Portman Road and fired 12 goals earlier in this term. However, his goals have since dried up.

The Tractor Boys were linked with a move to make his switch permanent in the January transfer window but nothing materialised in the end.

QPR signed Bonne in 2020 from Charlton Athletic and he still has another year left on his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

He chipped in with three goals for the Hoops in his first year at the club before they let him leave on loan to East Anglia.

McKenna’s side are currently sat in 9th place in the League One table and are five points off the play-offs with 11 games left.

Next up is an away trip to Fleetwood Town this weekend, followed by a home clash against Lincoln City.