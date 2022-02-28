Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he could freshen up his side for tomorrow.

Rotherham United are back in action away at Shrewsbury Town.

The Millers are on a roll in League One and extended their run of form with an impressive 1-0 away win at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend thanks to Michael Smith’s goal in the second-half.

2nd place Wigan Athletic were beaten 3-0 at home to Sunderland meaning the gap at the top has now been extended to nine points, although the Latics do have two games in hand still.

Warne has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“It is the first time (Saturday) I have stood on the side and thought the lads looked a bit jaded. I will have to make changes on Tuesday, that’s for sure.”

Rotherham well on their way

Rotherham were relegated from the Championship last season but have been in blistering form in this campaign as they hunt down an automatic promotion at the first time of asking.

The Yorkshire club are also nine points inside the automatic places above 3rd place MK Dons and have played one less than Liam Manning’s side so are in a strong position as they gear up for their test against the Shrews.

Their last loss came back on 15th January away at Fleetwood Town in a run spanning back nine games.

They have strength in depth in their ranks and Warne has other options at his disposal to make sure the starting XI he puts out tomorrow are fit and ready.

Dan Barlaser, Shane Ferguson and Joe Mattock were subbed off at Home Park over the weekend, whilst ever-present defender Richard Wood was an unused substitute.