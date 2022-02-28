Sheffield Wednesday could have Lee Gregory back this weekend, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday have been without the striker for the past seven games with a foot injury.

Gregory, 33, picked up the blow in their game against Oxford United back on 15th January.

However, he is closing in on a return now and could be in contention for the clash against Lincoln City on Saturday, with tomorrow’s game against Burton Albion coming too soon.

Their boss, Darren Moore, has said: “Tuesday will come too soon for Lee Gregory but let’s see for Saturday. Lincoln could be more of a shout.”

Sheffield Wednesday season so far

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign the forward over the summer following their relegation from the Championship and he has since scored eight goals in all competitions in this campaign.

Gregory is an experienced player in the Football League and knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having helped former club Millwall gain promotion back in 2017.

He has racked up 491 games in his career to date and has also played for the likes of FC Halifax Town, Mansfield Town, Derby County and Stoke City in the past.

Getting him back out there will be a huge boost for the Owls as they chase down a place in the play-offs between now and the end of the season.

Moore’s men beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 over the weekend to rise into 6th position, two points above Plymouth Argyle in 7th with 13 games left.

They welcome Burton to Hillsborough tomorrow evening before locking horns with relegation threatened Lincoln away as they look to keep their strong run of form going.