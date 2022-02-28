QPR currently sit in 5th place of the table after a difficult month in the Championship.

QPR have played six Championship fixtures in February. From those six, Mark Warburton’s side have taken just five points, dropping out of automatic promotion contention in the process.

But the R’s are still very much in the play-off picture, and here we look ahead to what March holds for the west London club…

What fixtures do QPR have in March?

QPR resume league duties with the visit of Cardiff City this weekend before travelling to Luton Town in a Sunday afternoon clash the weekend after.

The R’s then travel to Nottingham Forest in midweek before hosting Peterborough United in another Sunday afternoon clash, followed by a two-week international break.

Are any of QPR’s games scheduled for TV?

Luton Town v QPR on March 13th is scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports Football and Nottingham Forest v QPR on March 16th is scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports Arena.

Is there any ticketing information?

Tickets for QPR’s home games v Cardiff City and Peterborough United remain on general sale at the time of writing.

For the trip to Luton Town, QPR have been allocated little over 1,000 tickets and they go on sale today (Monday 28th February).

For QPR then, the month of March will prove another testing one in their bid for promotion to the Premier League. Fixtures against the likes of Luton Town and Forest in particular will prove crucial, with the two sides sitting in and around the play-off places.

But wins over those two could really instil some confidence into the side and help Warburton’s men go on to a positive end to the campaign.