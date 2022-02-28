Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has defended midfielder James Lea Siliki in an interview with Teesside Live, after he was given a rare start against Barnsley at the weekend.

Middlesbrough lost 3-2 to the side at the bottom of the league, but that wasn’t the only surprise of the afternoon, as Siliki’s name on the teamsheet brought about plenty of head scratching.

The on loan Rennes man has not played a minute under Wilder since he took over from Neil Warnock back in November, but started in midfield alongside Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier.

Matt Crooks and Riley McGree are undoubtedly ahead of Siliki in the pecking order, but the former was suspended after picking up 10 yellow cards, and the latter was out with a calf strain.

Siliki played 45 minutes but was substituted at at half-time, along with striker Duncan Watmore.

But Wilder defended the Cameroonian after the defeat.

“I felt sorry for him. Because they [Boro’s defence] are that deep, what happens is when the ball gets played in, he’s running towards his goal all the time,” he said.

“He’s having two or three men on him all the time. Whereas if they sit themselves up, then he can make contact and he’s in a better body position. I don’t think it was anything to do with the midfield today.

“Back three and back five should take all the responsibility because that’s where the game was lost in the first 15 minutes. Nothing to do with Lea-Siliki, nothing to do with Tavernier, nothing to do with Jonny Howson. Anyone who had been in there today would have had a struggle because of how deep the back three were.

“I could have brought Tavernier, Howson, Siliki off. We brought Siliki off because we had to go for it.”

Middlesbrough lost the midfield battle on Saturday afternoon and so will welcome back Crooks and McGree when they face Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round in midweek. They then take on Luton Town on Saturday afternoon in the Championship where Wilder will be expected to ring the changes.

Siliki is not expected to start against Spurs but Wilder has admitted previously that he will have a part to play between now and the end of the season. For the player’s sake he will be hoping this opportunity has not been and gone.

The defeat at Oakwell leaves Boro in eighth position in the table and two points outside of the play-off places. The win for Derby takes them within six points of safety but they do have a game in hand on Reading above them.