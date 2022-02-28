Hull City youngster Will Jarvis has returned to the club following his loan spell at York City, as announced by the non-league side.

Hull City loaned the attacker to the National League North outfit during the January transfer window.

Jarvis, 19, linked up with John Askey’s side on an initial one-month loan but only went on to make one appearance for the Yorkshire club.

The Minstermen have decided not to extend his stay and has now gone back to the MKM Stadium.

Hull story so far

Jarvis is actually from York but has risen up through the academy at Hull. He has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Championship side handed him his first professional contract in March last year alongside MacCauley Snelgrove.

He was handed his first-team debut by ex-Hull boss Grant McCann in a Carabao Cup clash against Wigan Athletic at home earlier this season and scored in the penalty shootout.

Jarvis has since played once more for the Tigers’ senior side and has mainly been used in their Under-23s this term.

His move to York was his first loan move away in his career and his parent club now have a decision on what to do with him until the end of the campaign.

Hull have had a few academy graduates turn into established players over recent times such as Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming and Jarvis will be hoping he is part of the next batch of youngsters who make the step up.