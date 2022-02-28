West Brom host Swansea City in the Championship later this evening.

Tonight’s game in front of the Sky cameras promises to be an entertaining one.

The two sides go into this one on the back of some indifferent form with the Baggies faltering under Steve Bruce and the Swans proving inconsistent under Russell Martin.

West Brom sit in 13th place of the Championship table ahead of kick-off after a monumental nosedive out of the play-off places, with Swansea currently residing in 17th.

But not so long ago, this fixture was played out in the Premier League.

In fact, these two sides have some fond memories of the Premier League and are longing for a return to the English top flight, but both seem a way off achieving that right now.

So how much do you think you can remember about previous fixtures between the two clubs?

Try your hand at our latest quiz below!