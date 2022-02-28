Millwall’s in-form youngster Tyler Burey has drawn high praise from teammate Danny McNamara, who labelled the forward as “class”.

21-year-old forward Burey has been a big hit at The Den since returning from his loan spell with Hartlepool United.

The Millwall youngster enjoyed a strong start to life with the Pools but injury ruled him out for much of his time at Victoria Park. He ended up remaining with the Lions in January and since then, he has successfully broken into Gary Rowett’s first-team plans.

Burey has started the last three Championship games, scoring in wins over QPR and Derby County and playing all 90 minutes in the big victory against Sheffield United last time out.

Now, the former AFC Wimbledon youngster has drawn high praise from one of his teammates.

As quoted by News at Den, Millwall’s right-sided ace McNamara has labelled Burey as “class”, saying:

“You’ve probably heard it before but he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“He’s been class.

“He’s so direct, he’s quick, he’s a threat, he’s a goal threat. It’s good to have him in the team and give him the ball.”

Catching the eye

The emerging talent’s performances are said to have attracted the interest of Premier League side Brentford.

The Bees have built a reputation for signing talented players from lower league clubs, bringing them in to develop them further and eventually getting them involved in the first-team. Given Burey’s strong physical attributes and threat on the ball, it is understandable that the Premier League club have identified him as one for the future.

In the meantime though, Burey and Millwall will be fully focused on a potential push for the play-offs.

As it stands, the Lions have won four Championship games in a row, leaving them five points away from the top-six with 13 games left to play.