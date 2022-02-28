Swansea City managed Russell Martin has hailed the ‘experienced’ Steve Bruce ahead of his side’s trip to West Brom in the Championship this evening.

Swansea City travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom in the Championship later tonight.

It’s a game between two sides experiencing some indifferent form of late with the Swans having not won an away game in the Championship since November, and the Baggies having not won under Bruce.

The former Newcastle United boss has been at the helm for four games now. He’s seen his side take just one point from those four games, scoring just the one goal in the process too.

Bruce came in for Valerien Ismael who was appointed over the summer. It was a gamble appointment from the Baggies board and one that ultimately didn’t work out, and speaking to swanseacity.com about that managerial transition, Martin had this to say:

“They are going through a transition with a new manager. They had a really clear way of doing things before and that didn’t go to plan, so they have changed things.”

Martin himself only arrived at Swansea City last summer. He’s overseen some good and bad runs of form but all in all, he’s galvanised Swansea City and its fanbase, who are greatly looking forward to the future under the former MK Dons boss.

As for West Brom fans, they’re really struggling to warm up to Bruce after what they’ve seen so far.

“They are trying to find the best way for them, but what I would say is they have an incredibly talented squad that was playing in the Premier League this time last season,” Martin continued.

“They have an extremely experienced manager who has been promoted out of the league.

“Steve (Bruce) is someone, who I think every manager will say they have a lot of time and respect for.”

On to tonight…

Tonight’s game between Swansea City and West Brom promises to be an interesting one. It’s a difficult one to call given how both sides have experienced some poor results of late, but the home advantage might help West Brom on their way to Bruce’s first win in charge.

It’ll be difficult though. Swansea City are a tough team to beat but they’re certainly beatable – tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.