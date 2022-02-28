Nottingham Forest are keen to secure midfielder Ryan Yates’ long-term future by agreeing a new contract, it has been reported.

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in Steve Cooper’s side over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

Yates has played 34 times for Nottingham Forest across all competitions, mainly featuring in the middle of the park but also deputising in Cooper’s back three when called upon too.

As it stands, the Nottingham Forest academy graduate is contracted to the club until the summer of 2023, but the City Ground outfit are keen to secure his long-term future sooner rather than later.

According to a report from The Sun (27.02.22, page 61), Nottingham Forest are planning to offer Yates a new contract.

The midfielder is a player who has divided opinion at times but he has played an important role under former Swansea City boss Cooper’s management, and his faith in Yates would be shown by a new contract agreement.

For the present and the future

At 24, Yates still has his best years ahead of him.

The Nottingham-born ace has already played 115 times for Forest across all competitions, and he will only add to that total as time goes on. His battling performances in the middle of the park make him a key part of Cooper’s side, so it will be hoped a fresh contract can be agree to ensure he can continue to play a pivotal role in the coming years.

Yates will be hoping to help Nottingham Forest make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this season. As it stands, Forest sit in 9th place, three points away from the play-offs with 13 games remaining.