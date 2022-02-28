Blackpool boss Neil Critchley expects there to be more interest in Josh Bowler between now and the end of the season.

Bowler, 22, joined Blackpool on a one-year deal in the summer. The former Everton man has since become a key player for the Seasiders having scored six goals and grabbed three assists in his 34 league outings so far.

The Englishman has scored five in his last seven appearances in all competitions and is looking as though he’s really starting to fulfil that early career potential, but Bowler has been linked with a move away.

Nottingham Forest pursued Bowler in last month’s transfer window, with Bournemouth and Fulham having both been linked too.

And recently, a clutch of Premier League clubs have been linked to Bowler including Leicester City, Norwich City, Wolves and Brentford.

When asked whether or not he expects Bowler to attract yet more suitors before the end of the campaign, Critchley told Blackpool Gazette:

“Yes, probably. Wingers who score goals and get assists and do the things Josh can do will attract attention.