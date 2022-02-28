Stoke City academy director Gareth Owens was in attendance at Bristol Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Exeter City, watching over young loanee Connor Taylor.

Since making a temporary move to Bristol Rovers in the summer, Taylor has become a big hit under Joey Barton’s management.

The 20-year-old had been impressing in Stoke City’s youth academy and made the move to the League Two club in a bid to pick up more senior experience, and he has made good of his chance at first-team level.

As reported by Bristol Live, Stoke City’s academy director Owens was in attendance of Bristol Rovers’ clash with Exeter City at the weekend.

The Gas and the Grecians played out a 1-1 draw at a packed-out Memorial Stadium, with Luca Hoole scoring his first goal to open the scoring before Jevani Brown equalised less than 15 minutes later.

Stoke City loanee Taylor played all 90 minutes of the tie, helping keep the likes of Sam Nombe, Matt Jay and goalscorer Brown quiet, for the most part, putting his strong physical attributes on display once again.

What does the future hold for Taylor?

It remains to be seen what Stoke City have in mind for Taylor beyond the end of this season, but he has, at the very least, earned the chance to test himself at a higher level next season.

The Potters have brought some defensive talents through their ranks and into the first-team in recent years, with Harry Souttar becoming a first-team regular before a long-term injury struck him down earlier this season. Nathan Collins also impressed in the senior side before moving on to Burnley.