Middlesbrough welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup tomorrow evening.

Middlesbrough earned their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup after overcoming Manchester United in the last round.

Boro fans packed out the away end at Old Trafford and watched on as their side beat the Red Devils on penalties after a 1-1 draw, booking their clash v Spurs tomorrow night.

Matt Crooks was the man who scored for Boro against Manchester United. He would go on to pick up yellow cards in the recent fixtures v Derby County and Bristol City, suspending him for the last two games.

But Crooks has now served his two-game suspension and is available for the clash v Spurs.

Elsewhere, The Northern Echo also report that Boro boss Chris Wilder is hopeful that Riley McGree will be available for selection after missing the Barnsley defeat over the weekend with a calf injury.

On a roll…

When Boro beat Manchester United at the start of the month, they were in fine form in the league. But Wilder has since seen his Boro side pick up some disappointing defeats in the league, away at Bristol City and Barnsley in recent weeks.

It’s thrown Middlesbrough out of the top-six and into 8th place of the Championship table. Form going into tomorrow’s game v Spurs isn’t the best, but Wilder and Boro fans will no doubt be expecting the players to live up tomorrow’s occasion and vie for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

There’s everything to play for and a strong cup run could really instil some confidence back into this Boro side.