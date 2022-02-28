Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has tipped loaned-in star Levi Colwill to enjoy a “fantastic career” at the top of the game as he continues to impress with the Terriers.

Colwill has been a big hit in his first season of senior football.

Chelsea sent the young defender out on loan to Huddersfield Town last summer with the hope of giving him a shot at first-team football, and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands. Colwill has been one of the Championship’s most successful loan signings this season, with only injury slowing his momentum.

The 19-year-old made a strong return to action in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City at the weekend, scoring and keeping a clean sheet to round off another successful day at the office for the Terriers.

Now, Colwill has drawn high praise from teammate O’Brien.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, O’Brien admitted that there is a bit of hesitance when such young players come into the senior side, but moved to tip Colwill for a “fantastic career” at the top.

Here’s what he had to say…

“When people like that come in, he’s a young player and you question is he going to perform?

“But he has stepped into the Championship unbelievably well – I’m sure he’s got a fantastic career ahead of him at the highest level.”

The chance to achieve something special

Colwill and co are making a serious march for promotion this season.

Carlos Corberan’s men are now 17 undefeated across all competitions, with their run over the past few months leaving them in 3rd place. They have pounced on Blackburn Rovers and QPR’s recent inconsistencies and will be looking to further strengthen their grip on a play-off spot in the coming weeks.

Huddersfield Town are only two points behind 2nd placed Bournemouth, but the Cherries have four games in hand on the Terriers.