Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said Reda Khadra needs to take more chances and learn more about working out of possession if he wants to make a breakthrough in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has become a popular figure at Ewood Park since arriving on loan in the summer transfer window,

Khadra has been a mainstay in Mowbray’s first-team at Blackburn Rovers. Across all competitions, the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee has featured 25 times for the club, chipping in with five goals and four assists in the process.

The German talent’s time with Blackburn Rovers has given him the chance to stake a claim for a place in the senior side back with parent club Brighton and Hove Albion. Now, Rovers boss Mowbray has picked out what Khadra must do to make a breakthrough in the top-flight.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said that Khadra needs to take more chances and learn more about the game out of possession if he wants to excel at the top.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Can we sit here and criticise him for missing chances? Maybe, because if he wants to play in the Premier League for Brighton he has to take those chances.

“Khadra is first and foremost a fantastic lad but has so much to learn out of possession.

“I’m not sure I can teach him how to dribble as fast as he does, but he has to learn about cutting off passing lines, when to jump on the man in possession, he’s learning all that with us.

“Hopefully he’ll go back to Brighton and they’ll see a much better player.

“He practices every day, the session finishes and he’s still out there working.

“He’s a kid on a journey and he’s talented enough to play in the Premier League and I’m delighted for him.”

Khadra’s weekend heroics

The Blackburn Rovers loan ace’s match-winning belter against QPR at the weekend displayed why many believe Khadra has the talent to make a breakthrough with Brighton and Hove Albion in the future.

Khadra powered home a free-kick beyond David Marshall from a tight angle to secure a much-needed win for Mowbray’s side, bringing an end to their six-game goal drought.

As Mowbray says, there is still work to be done for Khadra, but his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers will have done his hopes of a Premier League breakthrough no harm.