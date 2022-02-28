Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has said he won’t “rush” into a decision over a new contract as he nears the final 12 months of his deal.

Santos has become a key player for Bolton Wanderers since arriving from Barnet in the summer of 2020.

Across all competitions, the former Peterborough United defender has played 85 times for the Trotters across all competitions, becoming club captain upon the surprise departure of Antoni Sarcevic earlier this season.

There are some question marks surrounding Santos’ long-term future with Bolton Wanderers though. His deal runs out at the end of next season, but it has been said that talks are ongoing over a fresh contract.

Now though, Santos has moved to say that he won’t be rushing into any decisions.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the centre-back said that he is staying full focused on on-pitch matters, insisting he is happy with the club. Here’s what he had to say:

“He (Evatt) pulled me to one side and says he wants me to stay.

“At the moment I am focussing on this season. I have still got a year left and I don’t want to rush into anything. This is where I am at the moment and I am happy to be here.

“I am only worried about the games we have got coming up.”

Wanderers’ focus

Bolton Wanderers are still in with an outside chance of breaking into the League One play-off spots.

However, their recent defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons won’t have done their bid any help. As it stands, Evatt’s men occupy 10th place, sitting seven points away from the play-offs. Many of the teams around them have games in hand though, so that won’t work in the favour of the Trotters.

Next up for Santos and co is a trip to Gillingham this weekend, where both sides will be determined to pick up all three points as the run-in approaches.